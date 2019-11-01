Sunshine and 60s Settle into the CSRA

By Jane Minar | November 1, 2019 at 10:53 AM EDT - Updated November 1 at 10:53 AM

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Today will be much cooler with plenty of sunshine. Daytime high temperatures will only reach the low and mid-60s this afternoon. It will be chilly in the evening and overnight, jackets will be needed. Temperatures will tumble to the upper-30s and low-40s late, under clear skies. It will be a picture-perfect weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Don’t forget... daylight saving time ends this weekend. Turn the clocks back one hour at 2AM on November 3.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly LOW: 37

WEEKEND: Sunshine and mid-60s.

