SPCA Albrecht Center to host “Forever Home for the Holidays” party for pets

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting a "Forever Home for the Holidays” party for pets Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mitchell Plaza Thrift Store on Whiskey Rd.
The center is a nonprofit organization that uses 100% of their revenues from their thrift stores to care for the more than 1,200 homeless animals they take in every year. Everything raised at the "Forever Home for the Holidays” party will help prepare animals at the center for their forever home.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door. Each ticket sold will cover the cost of a rabies or distemper vaccination, flea and tick prevention medication, or food for a day for two homeless animals. Each ticket can be used as a 15% off coupon the night of the party and gives attendees a chance to win a mountain vacation to Lorelai’s Lair in Warne, NC. Tickets can be purchased online or at the SPCA Albrecht Center, both SPCA Albrecht Center thrift stores, Auto Tech, Inc. and Aiken Saddlery.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.