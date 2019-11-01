SPCA Albrecht Center to host “Forever Home for the Holidays” party for pets

Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door. Each ticket sold will cover the cost of a rabies or distemper vaccination, flea and tick prevention medication, or food for a day for two homeless animals. Each ticket can be used as a 15% off coupon the night of the party and gives attendees a chance to win a mountain vacation to Lorelai’s Lair in Warne, NC. Tickets can be purchased online or at the SPCA Albrecht Center, both SPCA Albrecht Center thrift stores, Auto Tech, Inc. and Aiken Saddlery.