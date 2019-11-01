Sheriff’s deputy honored for comforting stabbing victim

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Our first responders of the year come from all over the CSRA. Our final winner comes from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. She’s a deputy who seems to have a knack for helping others during their biggest crises.
"I got into this to help the people and to serve the people,” said Tricia Bourne, a deputy for Richmond County.
Bourne has never been about the accolades.
"I just believe that God put me in the right place at the right time,” she said. “I just happened to be the one who were there that day."
But after five years with Richmond County, she's getting recognized for her calm and collected nature. That was especially true during a potentially traumatic trip.
"I'm honored and humbled, but for me, it's just doing my job,” said Bourne.
In August, she became a guardian angel for a teenager who’d had her throat slashed.
“The call went out as something completely different,” she explained. “So, I wasn't really sure what I was walking into. But when I got there, training kicked in."
It wasn't just her training that went into overdrive.
"I comforted her, I talked to her, just kept her calm, and just let her know that help was on the way,” said Bourne.
Despite so many wildly different situations over the years, Bourne felt a special connection to the teen.
“I prayed all night for her and her family, not just for her physically, but for her spiritually, for what she went through,” said Bourne.
Supervisors gave her time to see her again at the hospital. That’s when she knew she’d made a real connection.
“To walk into the room and to see the smile on her face, and for her just to say, 'I remember you,' and she just grabbed my hand,” said Bourne. “If you saw the picture---you know I couldn't ask for anything better than that."
Bourne also delivered a baby on the side of the road on Christmas a few years ago.
