Savannah River keeper defends Army Corps’ decision on the lock and dam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Earlier this week, the Army Corps of Engineers decided to install a rock weir and get rid of the Augusta lock and dam. With many concerned, FOX 54 spoke with the Savannah River Keeper to get her take on the controversial decision.
The federal agency has been bringing up the health of the dam for decades. In fact, it was put in caretaker status in the 80′s. While the decision is about where the fish passage is going to be located, the Savannah River keeper tells FOX 54 that if the Corps were to hypothetically change their decision and find a fish passage elsewhere, that could still have significant impacts on everyone’s wallets because of the poor condition of the dam.
“That would leave us with a broken dam with no funding whatsoever. The estimates are I think 60 million, maybe 80 million to rehabilitate it. That would leave the local tax payers footing that bill,” said Savannah River Keeper Tonya Bonitatibus.
The Savannah River is a big draw for people moving to the Garden City. “I think the corps was extremely clear with this round that there is no dam being saved," said Bonitatibus.
The proposed plan would completely gut the dam that exists, along with the road and most of the historic park. But, it’s the resulting two-feet drop in water level up stream that has people upset. However, the river keeper says there could be another solution.
“My hope is that by working together, this will still be a rock dam, just a higher rock dam, and the higher rock dam would drop the water level six inches of a foot, not two feet,” said Bonitatibus.
Bonitatibus says that level people with boats in that area wouldn’t have to worry about bottoming out. She said it’s important to move the conversation forward where a compromise becomes the focus. “The community has got to let go of this idea of repairing this dam, and work together to come up with a rock weir that actually meets the criteria needed.”
Coming up on Nov. 13th, they will have the opportunity to do just that. The Corps is holding a public meeting at the Boathouse Community Center.
