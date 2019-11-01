Richmond County man arrested for threatening to shoot up apartment complex

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 18-year-old Latavius Collins with terroristic threats and acts on Oct. 31. Collins threatened to shoot up Forrest Brook Apartments, Inc. on Damascus Rd. in Augusta.
According to a witness, Collins said, “I’m going to bring down the rain on this complex. They locked my brother up, I’ll shoot up the whole apartment complex." Other witnesses were there to confirm the incident.
Collins was taken into custody at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
