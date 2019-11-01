New execution date scheduled for Ray Cromartie

FORSYTH, GA (WFXG) - Convicted murderer Ray Cromartie was originally set to be executed Wednesday, Oct. 30. However, after a stay of execution was lifted, Cromartie is now scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
Cromartie was convicted by the State of Georgia in 1997 for the 1994 murder of Richard A. Slysz. He was charged with murder, armed robbery, three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime, and aggravated battery.
He has requested a large last meal. It will include foods like lobster, steak, cube steak and a strawberry milkshake.
If executed, Cromartie will be the 52nd inmate put to death by lethal injection.
