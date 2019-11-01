Kroc Center hosts annual “Trunk or Treat”

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - To celebrate Halloween, the Kroc Center of Augusta hosted their annual “Trunk or Treat” event for the community to enjoy.
Hundreds of people arrived at the event to enjoy games, food, and have a lot of fun. Event coordinators and volunteers from the Salvation Army worked endlessly to further continue their annual “Trunk or Treat” event for this year’s Halloween.
“Volunteering for the salvation army is one of my favorite things to do. I grew up in the army. Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year and getting to meet with the kids and have fun with them,” said volunteer Megan Wilcox.
While Halloween wouldn’t be the same without candy, all that was left from the event is being sent to the Center of Hope shelters within the area. “We actually have kids programs that happen weekly, that happen across this whole command, providing different kind of outreach activities. So, we’re going to use that candy as many ways as we possibly can and spread as much joy,” said Senior KROC officer Douglas McClure.
Julie Gosnell and her family just moved to the CSRA. She says she was happy to find a place on Halloween where her kids would have a good time. “It was great to have a place to come. They were able to move the lines efficiently, they were able to help a lot of people and it was just a good environment to bring the kids in.”
Event coordinators tell FOX 54 that despite the weather, they wouldn’t have let the community miss an event like this.
