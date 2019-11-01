Every First Friday, 30 students join Waynesboro Police Officers for a special lunch

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Waynesboro Police Officers partner with Burke County Middle School and local restaurants to make lunchtime extra special for the students there.
Every First Friday, 30 kids are randomly selected to join officers for lunch as a way to encourage students to stay in school and boost overall morale. The program has allowed them to create more eyes and ears in the community.
Officer Gary Jenkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says it’s bridging the gap between police and the community. “They have an opportunity to come to us and speak to us about concerns they may be having in school, not in school, but it basically makes us appear to be approachable in which we are," he says.
The department is working to build a relationship with the students and their parents in order to better protect the community. "If you see a kid you know where that kid belongs if you see a group of kids you can pretty much look at them and say you don’t live in this neighborhood. I know this neighborhood, I know everybody that lives in this neighborhood. they’re already great kids they could become whatever they want to become.”
Officer Gary Jenkins says he enjoys getting to know the kids now students can look forward to that special lunch Friday.
