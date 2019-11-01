Aiken County man arrested for Madison Ave. burglary

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - An Aiken County man was arrested and charged with burglary, assault, and battery after an incident on Madison Ave.
According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 31 deputies responded around 1:57 p.m. to the 1000 block of Madison Ave. for a burglary. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found homeowners who told them while they were asleep, 30-year-old Samuel Missine assaulted them.
One of the victims were able to push Missine out of the residence. Missine allegedly ran to the neighbor’s residence after that and ran through the back door in an attempt to hide from deputies.
The Aiken County Bloodhound Tracking team and Jackson Police Department reported to the scene to help find Missine.
Missine was located and arrested for burglary, assault, and battery. Missine is in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center.
