EVANS, GA (WFXG) -The Venardos Circus makes a stop in Evans. Kevin Venardos, the ringmaster and creator of the show, describes the show as a unique Broadway style show.
Venardos shares how all this came to be. He says he was a musical theater graduate looking for work. Soon after, he became a ringmaster with the Ringling Brothers Circus. He says that transformed his life and led him to start his own circus. At first, he says a lot of people doubted him but he didn’t give up and that’s what he hopes viewers take away from the show.
Venardos says," I think it’s also a great message delivering to people that if you work hard with your community, there’s absolutely nothing you cannot accomplish."
It all takes place under a tent at the Evans Towne Center. The tent is waterproof and the show continues rain or shine.
