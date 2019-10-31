Travel company offering free flights to the Caribbean for Nurses

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A travel company is offering free flights to the Caribbean for 50 nurses and a guest.
CheapCaribbean.com is a travel company that offers vacation packages to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.
Winners will be able to to choose free flights to any of the company’s destinations like the Bahamas, Aruba, and Turks & Caicos.
Nurses who sing up to be a members of the CheapCaribbean’s ER&R club by 11:59 p.m. CST on Nov. 4. Once registered as a member, members will receive an email to register for free flights, according to the company, the first 50 to register will be “on the beach in no time”.
In order to be considered a winner, members must select dates for a 5+ night trip within Jan. 1 and June 30, 2020.
Flights must be booked through United Airlines by Nov. 15.
