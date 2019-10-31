Stormy and soggy Halloween

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a dry and cloudy start, showers and thunderstorms will begin to push into the CSRA noontime and later. The possibility of severe weather has increased some, however, the main threat will be north of the CSRA into NC and the mid-Atlantic. That said, strong winds, downpours, frequent lightning, and the slim risk for tornadoes cannot be ruled out during any storm this evening. The best risk will be 4-8PM. There will be a few windows of opportunity throughout the afternoon and evening to enjoy the trick-or-treat fun. Shower and thunderstorm activity will develop and push across the CSRA from west to east, with gradual clearing and improvement behind the cold front. Winds will pick up before and after the frontal passage, with gusts near 25-30mph. High temperatures today will be warm and muggy in the mid-80s, however, temperatures will drop sharply overnight with lows in the upper-30s and 40s. Friday and the weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s.