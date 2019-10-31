Stay lifted for GA inmate Ray Cromartie

ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) - The Supreme Court of Georgia detailed in a press release that the stay that was granted for Georgia inmate Ray Cromartie has been lifted.
Cromartie was set to be executed on Wednesday evening, but was granted a stay early Wednesday morning due to a pending appeal.
The Supreme Court of Georgia says, “It appearing from their briefs filed in this Court that both the Warden and Cromartie agree that the pending execution order in this case is void because it was filed by the trial court at a time when relevant jurisdiction rested in this Court, the motion for a stay of execution in this case is dismissed as moot.”
The stay has been dissolved.
No information on a set date for execution.
