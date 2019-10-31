AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -Risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms into and through the area late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible ahead of this front. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, although an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Risk of late night/early morning frost, mainly northern Midlands, Friday night through Sunday night.