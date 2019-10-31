Rain could put a damper on your Halloween plans tonight

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -The big day is here and a soggy forecast puts a damper on some Halloween events. We are facing an 80 percent chance of rain tonight. Don’t worry, Halloween isn’t canceled but if you have small children, you may want to stay inside.
Here are some ways to celebrate from home:
- Halloween movies- Huddle around to watch some Halloween specials
- Halloween treats- A great way to teach your kids how to bake and a chance to express creativity
- Pumpkins- Lay down a mat or tarp because nothing says Halloween like a little pumpkin carving
- Inside trick-or-treat- Have kids go door to door at home for a mini trick-or-treat: parents hide behind doors while kids go around the house collecting treats
- Scavenger Hunt- Leave Halloween clues around the house for a Halloween scavenger hunt. Kids can do their own searching and meet together at the end.
With storms rolling in, it might not be a bad idea to bring Halloween indoors this year.
