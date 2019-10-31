Haunted house at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Bloody footprints and crime scene tape are things you might find at a crime scene, but today lots of trick-or-treaters found just that at the haunted house hosted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Employees stuffed bags full of candy for all who came in costume. Parts of the station were all decked out in spooky themes. Folks at the sheriff’s office said they prepared for this weeks in advance.
“It really makes us feel good knowing they get to see a side of us, because unfortunately, some kids’ interactions they see when we’re intervening in a domestic dispute or some other negative light,” said Sgt. William McCarty.
One of the department’s public information officers said the sheriff’s office is making a real effort to be more community oriented and that today was a way to show the community how they like to have fun.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.