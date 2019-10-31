CSRA regional commission holds TSPLOST meeting

THOMSON, GA. (WFXG) - The use of tax funds for transportation in the CSRA was the topic of discussion at the CSRA regional commission meeting Wednesday in the Thomson-McDuffie Government Center.
The community’s wish list of projects they’d like to see funded totaled more than two billion dollars over the next ten years that the tax is in effect.
Wednesday, members of the regional commission set a timeline for trying to get the TSPLOST on the ballot for this next presidential primary election. “We’re thinking we’re going to have six hundred and ten million dollars worth of funds to work with for regional projects. At two billion dollars, they obviously need to make some hard decisions on what to cut,” Andy Crosson, Executive Director of the CSRA Regional Commission says.
Russell McMurry, Georgia Department of Transportation commissioner shared with FOX 54 on how this plan might impact the community. “The CSRA passed the transportation investment act the first time, and we see the tangible results of orange barrels and construction equipment all around this area that otherwise would have not happened.”
The committee will hold it’s next meeting on November 22 in hopes of cutting down the communities wish list of projects.
