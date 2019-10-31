Columbia County Fair set to open Halloween if weather permits

That’s because the fairground parking lot is a big grass field, and when it rains, all that grass turns to mud. The Columbia County Fair Board tells FOX 54 they are playing everything by ear, and are prepared to open at 5 p.m. Thursday night. Admission is free Thursday and you can get an unlimited ride wristband for $15. If the fair does not open tomorrow, that special will not be pushed to Friday as each day has their own special deals.