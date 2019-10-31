Columbia County Fair set to open Halloween if weather permits

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Along with all of the Halloween fun, the Columbia County Fair is set to have their opening day Thursday, Oct. 31. Everything is set to go on as planned, but the number one thing that could cause the fair to close when it comes to weather is too much rain.
That’s because the fairground parking lot is a big grass field, and when it rains, all that grass turns to mud. The Columbia County Fair Board tells FOX 54 they are playing everything by ear, and are prepared to open at 5 p.m. Thursday night. Admission is free Thursday and you can get an unlimited ride wristband for $15. If the fair does not open tomorrow, that special will not be pushed to Friday as each day has their own special deals.
If the weather does keep the fair from opening, the Columbia County Fair will post an update on their social media pages and website, and of course you can count on FOX 54 to keep you updated.
