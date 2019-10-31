Cold War Patriots host 11th annual Official National Day of Remembrance Ceremony

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Tens of thousands’ of men and women built nuclear weapons for the United States during World War II throughout the Cold War, and even now. For those who took part in the dangerous work, they were given a big thank you today in North Augusta at the Savannah River Site.
In the 1950′s the Savannah River Site was built to produce nuclear defense weapons. It was a dangerous mission for people working at the plant. Herman Moore transported nuclear materials for 11 years.
“Doing work in different dangerous parts where you had to dress out, cover your body up, breathing caps and respirators and everything,” said Moore.
Even before Moore’s time at SRS, projects like The Manhattan Project were very high tech and secretive to ensure the U.S. had an advantage over its adversaries.
“They were all very committed to making it work and making it the best and I’m proud to be a part of the team that did that across the country,” Moore said.
That dedication came with a price as many died and suffered illness from the dangerous chemicals. Moore now has cancer, pulmonary problems and asbestos in his lungs.
“This country needed someone to do the job to help us fight in the wars and stuff and if I was able to, I’d go right back out there right now if i needed to protect this country and that’s what I do.”
They were behind the scenes and often unrecognized, but crucial to our country’s success in the Cold War.
