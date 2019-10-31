Augusta firefighter honored for river rescue operation

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -Firefighters put their lives on the line in so many different ways. Whether it’s a fire, a hazmat situation, or a rescue operation, there are plenty of candidates for first responder of the year. But Augusta’s winner from the Exchange Club of South Augusta proves practice can really pay off in a big way.
“If it’s on fire, or it’s in the water, he’s one of the ones you want there,” said Augusta fire chief Frank Lanier.
Lt. John Cawley has always been drawn to firefighting.
"Growing up across the street from a volunteer department and just watching those guys and thinking it looked cool,” he said.
For the past 20 years, he’s tackled all kinds of challenges, often under intense conditions. In January, he and his teammates were called to the river. "A lot of things that we practice, we never get to do it,” said Cawley. “And water rescue is one of those, and there's a lot more practicing than you ever get to do practicing."
But this time, he did. He rushed through the woods and got his kayak in the water. It was all done to rescue a couple that was stuck under the bridge.
“She was probably chest deep or so, and I entered the same way and just ran into the side and got her off the line and ended up putting her on my kayak to get her out,” said Cawley.
The kayak was in a rough spot. One wrong move could've produced a far different ending.
“She could’ve gone under, along with her husband, and potentially, Lt. Cawley,” said Lanier.
All of the hours of training paid off.
"I've done something similar to that twice, in that exact same spot,” said Cawley. “So, I kind of understood how the water was running and I kind of understood what was going on with her."
"I don't know if she would've been able to hold on much longer, she was questioning if she was going to be able to make it,” said Lanier.
But they all did. The rescue operation is a small representation of all Cawley's done and all he means to the Augusta team.
“To do it is fun and you help someone out,” said Cawley. “So, to be recognized, it feels good. It’s nice."
Cawley is stationed with Augusta’s main river rescue operation crew. They typically handle about a dozen cases every year.
