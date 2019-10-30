Thomson’s own last surviving witness to the German surrender of World War II visits the White House

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) and his staff escorted a Thomson local and his family to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Ninety-six-year-old Luciano “Louis” Graziano is the last surviving witness to the German surrender of World War II. He served as a panelist Thursday at the American Veterans Center’s 22nd Annual Conference at the National Archives. Graziano was also a D-Day veteran honoree at the American Valor Gala.
He received a letter from President Donald J. Trump expressing his "personal admiration and our Nation’s everlasting gratitude for [his] valiant service during World War II.”
Congressman Hice spoke highly of the Thomson veteran saying, “It is always a privilege to honor the brave men and women of our Armed Forces, who have risked all to defend our values and strengthen the freedoms that we enjoy each day.” Congressman Hice continued to say, “Among our Nation’s heroes is Louis Graziano, a World War II veteran from Thomson, Georgia, who landed with the third wave on D-Day on Omaha Beach, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and witnessed the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender at the Little Red Schoolhouse."
Congressman Hice went on to thank Graziano. He said, “Mr. Graziano, from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of a grateful Nation, thank you for your dedicated service to our country during World War II. Your story is truly an incredible one, and your significant contributions during your tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Europe will not be forgotten.”
Graziano published a book last year titled A Patriot’s Memoirs of World War II. In it, he wrote about his experiences including trials, challenges and falling in love during the war.
