Thomson’s own last surviving witness to the German surrender of World War II visits the White House

Congressman Hice spoke highly of the Thomson veteran saying, “It is always a privilege to honor the brave men and women of our Armed Forces, who have risked all to defend our values and strengthen the freedoms that we enjoy each day.” Congressman Hice continued to say, “Among our Nation’s heroes is Louis Graziano, a World War II veteran from Thomson, Georgia, who landed with the third wave on D-Day on Omaha Beach, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and witnessed the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender at the Little Red Schoolhouse."