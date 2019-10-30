Stay of execution issued for GA inmate Ray Cromartie

ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) - The Supreme Court of Georgia issued a stay of execution for Georgia inmate Ray Cromartie.
Cromartie who was convicted for the 1994 murder of Richard Slysz in Thomas County was scheduled to be executed tonight at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, GA.
The order states that the motion to stay the pending execution order “is provisionally granted until further order of this Court to the extent that a stay is necessary at all in the light of the arguable voidness of the pending execution order.”
