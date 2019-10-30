SP Plus lays out downtown parking presentation to Augusta’s commission

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Commissioners in the Engineering Services Committee want to move the downtown parking conversation forward. They recommended approving SP Plus’s parking presentation.
Representatives from the company brought an example of a pay station. It’s pay by plate, and folks can pay with cash or credit and there’s a mobile app. The company proposed implementing the meters Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a rate starting at 50 cents.
Preliminary revenue projections indicate these meters would bring in about $800,000 annually according to SP Plus. This information will be revisited again next week in full commission. The company manages parking facilities with more than one million parking spaces across the United States and Canada.
