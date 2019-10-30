Severe weather possible for Halloween!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue through the evening. Conditions favor a slight chance of damaging winds, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado threat. Severe weather is possible across the entire forecast area, but the greatest threat is north of Columbia. Outdoor Halloween activities will increase the risk to our communities.
Damaging Winds & Lightning: Scattered thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, causing power outages and downed trees. Tornadoes: The greater threat will be in western SC and NC, although we cannot rule out isolated tornadoes in central SC and the CSRA. The chance of thunderstorms is greatest between 3pm and 11pm with the greatest chance of severe weather in the late afternoon and early evening.
