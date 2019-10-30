Safety top priority at Columbia County Fair

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Fair opens its doors Thursday at 5 p.m. Fair officials say safety is a top priority at this year’s fair.
Steve Johnston, the fair’s publicity chair, says although they normally don’t have any major incidents, it’s always better to be prepared. Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will patrol the fairgrounds. The merchants will also patrol the grounds.
To keep everyone safe, backpacks will not be allowed at the fair, only diaper bags. Also, you have to leave your pets at home. However, service animals are welcome.
Johnston says,"Our is known as a family fair, that’s the kind of crowd we got and we’re very proud of that. We just want to make sure it’s a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the fair and the fun."
The fair closes Nov. 10.
