Plant Vogtle awards Burke County Sheriff’s Office with a $500K grant

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Plant Vogtle is awarding the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with a $500,000 grant over the next two years in an effort to improve the roadways and make them safer.
Plant Vogtle was able to fund the $500,000 grant with the help of Georgia Power, Bechtel and the Nuclear Power Labor Actions.
In a statement Deputy Lewis Blanchard says, “Immediately, you will begin seeing additional deputies conducting traffic enforcement within the area through grant funds provided to the BCSO overtime budget thus allowing us to maintain our normal patrol and traffic enforcement functions across the county. We will be reviewing the traffic studies that have recently been conducted along with the stats from our black boxes deployed in the area from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that monitor traffic counts and speeds."
The grant will be used for the following needs:
- Expand deputy patrols on roadways around Plant Vogtle
- Increase law enforcement presence during all Vogtle shift changes, when the volume of traffic is at its highest
- Enhance coordination between the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Vogtle security during shift changes, holidays, plant refueling outages and other events that impact normal traffic patterns and require increased enforcement
- Additional safe driving education efforts both on site and in the surrounding communities
- Marketing and Education Initiatives
- Traffic Safety and Enforcement Equipment
According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the increased law enforcement presence will focus on all moving violations that potentially increase the risk of vehicle accidents or endanger the lives of others, including speeding, following too closely, distracted driving, failure to maintain lane and illegal passing.
“We are grateful for the support from our partners at Georgia Power and Vogtle,” said Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.
