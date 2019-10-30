Plans for abandoned Aiken County Hospital approved, councilman brings up financial concerns

As a property that sits on one of the entrances into downtown Aiken, council members believe this project will help them keep up with growth in the area. "That's the biggest challenge we have in Aiken right now. We have aging infrastructure. We have major road issues in the city, but I think economic development can help give us the money to deal with those issues," Dewar explained. Moving forward, the question the council has to answer is how much money they should contribute to the project. Dewar said, “We've still got to approve in public, and the public will have access to the numbers, but the city council will have to approve the financing."