Plans for abandoned Aiken County Hospital approved, councilman brings up financial concerns

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The rezoning and concept plan for the historic Aiken County Hospital were approved by Aiken City Council at their meeting on Monday, Oct. 28. It was a unanimous, 7-0 vote, to approve the plans for the $45 million project, however, that was not before one councilman voiced concerns about the proposal.
Developer, MTC Investments LLC, plans to put 150 apartments, a hotel and conference center and parking spaces in the lot off Richland Ave. District Three Councilman, Dick Dewar, said, “It’s a good project. The question is, can we afford it?” As it stands right now, the city would fund about 30% of the proposed project. He added, “For us to be able to provide $12.5 million to the developer, we will have to finance a great portion of that, and our final cost for the city will end up being in the neighborhood of $17 million.”
The project will also tear down the historic building and nurses quarters in the process. Dewar said, “Those who really believed in conserving the building are disappointed. They’re really disappointed. It’s an economic issue quite frankly." According to the developer, maintaining the World War II style building’s structure is not possible. They do plan, however, to preserve the wall that lines the sidewalk on Richland Ave.
As a property that sits on one of the entrances into downtown Aiken, council members believe this project will help them keep up with growth in the area. "That's the biggest challenge we have in Aiken right now. We have aging infrastructure. We have major road issues in the city, but I think economic development can help give us the money to deal with those issues," Dewar explained. Moving forward, the question the council has to answer is how much money they should contribute to the project. Dewar said, “We've still got to approve in public, and the public will have access to the numbers, but the city council will have to approve the financing."
The sale of the property is still pending, and Councilman Dewar says he does not think it will close until after the first of the year. Right now, the entire project hinges on the county approving the multi-county agreement. They will be discussing that at their meetings in November and December.
You can count on FOX 54 to keep up with this process and bring updates.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.