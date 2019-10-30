North Augusta river front development and industries impacted by Lock and Dam decision

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - North Augusta Mayor Bob Petitt is upset with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision. He believes it will negatively impact local industries and river front development. He is also concerned about water intakes for local industries especially Kimberly Clarke Manufacturing.
“Kimberly Clarke is an industry that has a lot of economic impact and requires a lot of water in their production process. They have an existing intake in the stream and under the stimulation in February they were very close to being on the edge of not having the water they needed,” explained Mayor Petitt.
The mayor is concerned about the river front development, Riverside Village, where the city has invested $80 million and it’s still in the process of being completed.
“If the Corps’ decision is implemented, it’s permanent and it’s going to be here forever. The water level is going to be down lower than it was in February. That’s devastating,” said Mayor Pettit.
Mayor Petitt believes river events like the Regatta and Iron Man are at risk as well.
“Any number of events in the river, they are going to be impacted because the events are going to be low for the events to safely proceed,” he said.
He believes a legal opinion is needed, taking into account the WIIN Act of 2016. He says according to the act, the pool level is to be maintained at the elevation it was when the law passed.
"We get that ruling, the Corps goes back to square one, and the lock and dam will then be saved. Then let the Corps figure out how to get the fish upstream successfully,” explained Mayor Pettit.
The mayor told FOX 54 that the South Carolina state budget included money for legal action involving the lock and dam. He plans to speak with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson in the next few days.
