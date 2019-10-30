It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas- a bit early this year

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -Garland wraps the street corners of Downtown Augusta before Halloween this year. Some around the CSRA are decking the halls (and their yards) but Is it too early to start Christmas decorating?
According to the National Retail Federation’s 2019 holiday forecast, 40% of Americans say no, and shop for Christmas decorations before Halloween. About half of those starting as early as September.
We took a poll on our social media pages to find out if people in the CSRA think it’s too early for Christmas decorations. Votes and comments show mixed feelings, but interestingly enough, the results are close to the National percentage.
In a poll posted on Fox 54’s Facebook page, 37% of viewers voted no, saying it isn’t too early to start decorating for Christmas, while 63% voted yes, saying it is too early.
Eva Watkins and her husband own a Christmas shop in North Augusta. After six years of running it, Watkins says she’s noticed a pattern. “When it’s really, really hot like we had going into September and that, they kind of are a little bit slower at getting into that mood,” she says.
“As we get the rainy weather and we get the cooler days, that gets everybody really siked for it.” Watkins says in places that are seeing snow, people are more likely to have Christmas decorations up. “They've already had snow in places and we've already started decorating up there,” she says.
Whether you’re getting your Christmas decorations set up or you’re still throwing together your Halloween costume, we hope all of your holidays are happy and bright.
