H54K: Pamela Key

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Meet Pamela Key, a proud senior at South Aiken High school. Aside from winning the title of Homecoming Queen 2019, she was also selected as an All-American cheerleader.
Key will represent South Aiken High School, South Carolina and the U.S. at the New Year’s Day parade in London, England as a part of the Varsity Spirit Program.
Aside from preparing to represent the CSRA overseas, Key is also a decorated dancer. As a dual enrollment student at both south Aiken High school and USCA, Key wants to further continue cheering and dancing.
Pamela remains active in National Honor Society, National Beta Club, DECA and volunteers at Friendship Baptist Church children’s church.
This class of 2020 superstar is set to shine extra bright in the years ahead.
