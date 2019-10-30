Halloween events update in the CSRA

(WFXG) - With thunderstorms expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue through the evening, some Halloween events are being rescheduled in the CSRA.
Here is a list of events still scheduled for tomorrow:
- Trick-Or-Treat with Aiken’s Center for African American History, Art and Culture (4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.)- The Center for African American History, Art and Culture welcomes all children and adults in the Aiken community to their Halloween Trick-Or-Treat event on Thursday, October 31. The center invites everyone to join them on the front porch of the Immanuel Institute Building where they will be giving away candy and other treats to children wearing costumes.
- Trunk or Treat at the Kroc Center (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)- They are excited to provide families with a safe and positive environment for trick or treating! Enjoy games, candy and face painting and be sure to wear your best costume! All candy donations for the event can be made at any Salvation Army location! The event is free and open to the public.
- Augusta Boxing Club Trunk-N-Treat (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)- Augusta Boxing Club will be hosting a Walton Way Trunk-N-Treat. They want the kids to be safe this Halloween and what better way than to provide a safe environment for fun, games, and treats!
- MACH Academy 2019 Fall Harvest Festival (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)- The event is being held at the Fleming Tennis Center at 1850 Chester Ave., Augusta, Ga. 30904. It’s free to the public. There will be glow in the dark tennis, pickleball by Paddle up Sports, music and of course, candy! For more information, call (706)-796-5046 or email mparks37@comcast.net.
Rescheduled events include:
- Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat (Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)- The event is part of Kidsfest presented by Doctors Hospital of Georgia and REC TEC Grills. Attendees can enjoy circus-themed activities, live performances by circus performers, interactive learning stations for kids, and lots of candy for trick-or-treating!
