Domestic violence suspect arrested in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a domestic violence suspect Wednesday, Oct. 30, at a home in the 400 block of Audubon Circle.
Deangelo Marquise Atkerson, 35, was arrested after tips from citizens lead the deputies to his location. He was taken into custody at the Aiken County Detention Center and was booked with warrants for domestic violence first degree, five counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
