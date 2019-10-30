Crash in Aiken County kills two Columbia, SC residents

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - According to the Aiken County Coroner, two victims from a fiery car crash on Oct. 26 have been identified.
The coroner sats, 28-year-old Ronald Towers and his sister 27-year-old Lisa Towers, both from Columbia, SC were victims in the crash.
The autopsy shows that the siblings suffered blunt force injuries and toxicology analysis for carbon monoxide inhalation are pending.
The investigation is continuing to determine who was driving the car at the time of the crash.
