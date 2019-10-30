Code coordinator honored for fighting blight in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - We talk so often about how a team is needed to run a successful operation. For the Richmond County Marshal Office, one woman has her hands in so many operations. All of them improve the lives of those around Augusta. It’s why she’s a first responder of the year.
"I believe in a cleaner, safer Augusta,” said Shawn Rhodes, the code coordinator for the Richmond County Marshal’s Office.
Rhodes likes to get out of the office. She serves as Richmond County's code enforcement coordinator, but that's just a small sampling of what she does.
“She’s pretty much like the backbone of this agency,” said Ramone Lamkin, the Richmond County Marshal. “She’s a hard worker, she’ll go out and do things above and beyond.”
Rhodes’ priority is fighting blight in Augusta, cleaning up some lots that have been rundown for years. The changes are slowly, but surely coming together. Her office is giving her the tools she needs.
“Crime and grime go hand in hand, and when we can go and get things cleaned up, it helps out our sheriff's office,” said Rhodes.
Those efforts are often thankless, but they’re not going unnoticed. It’s why she was nominated for the Exchange Club of South Augusta’s First Responder of the Year award.
"It's a great honor,” said Rhodes. “The experience and the law enforcement, the history and experience---and I've only been doing this for a couple of years---so, I definitely look up to them."
"She's a very important part of the team, and we're just proud to have her win this award,” said Lamkin.
Rhodes is also a member of the CAVE task force, which has investigated nearly 200 cases since it started two years ago.
