Cloudy with More Showers

Halloween will start off mostly cloudy and mild. Scattered showers will begin to push into the CSRA late morning ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will warm in the mid-80s. By the afternoon, shower coverage will increase and even a few thunderstorms will push across the CSRA into the evening. Trick-or-treating will be more soggy than spooky. However, download the FOX 54 First Alert weather app and keep an eye on the radar. Showers and storms will decrease from west to east across the CSRA and there may be a window to head out and collect candy rain-free.