Cloudy with More Showers

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Scattered showers continue today with ample cloud cover. Keep the umbrella close, it will not rain all day, but the risk will increase toward the late afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. Temperatures will be mild and muggy in the mid and upper 70s. Overnight conditions will be cloudy with scattered showers continuing to push off to the northeast. Low temperatures barely cool off and settle in the upper-60s and low-70s.
Halloween will start off mostly cloudy and mild. Scattered showers will begin to push into the CSRA late morning ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will warm in the mid-80s. By the afternoon, shower coverage will increase and even a few thunderstorms will push across the CSRA into the evening. Trick-or-treating will be more soggy than spooky. However, download the FOX 54 First Alert weather app and keep an eye on the radar. Showers and storms will decrease from west to east across the CSRA and there may be a window to head out and collect candy rain-free.
Once the cold front swings through, much drier and cooler conditions will settle into the region early Friday. Sunshine and 60s will take us into the weekend.
TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorm. HIGH: 74
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. LOW: 69
TOMORROW (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy with PM-evening showers and storms. HIGH: 84
