Unsettled Through Halloween

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Umbrellas and rain gear will be needed over the next couple of days. Showers will spread into the CSRA throughout the morning and pick up in coverage this afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be in the low-70s, but high humidity will keep it feeling muggy and quite sticky. Overnight, scattered showers will continue with ample cloud cover. Low temperatures will be mild in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be cloudy with more scattered showers and temperatures warming a bit into the mid-70s. Shower coverage will break up some late Wednesday into Thursday morning, but an approaching cold front will kick up rain chances by Thursday afternoon. It will be soggy and warm for trick-or-treating, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Rain jackets and rain boots will likely need to be added to Halloween costumes. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Halloween evening as the cold front swings through. Much drier and cooler air will filter in overnight, and we’ll head into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.