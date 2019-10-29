“Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat” in Evans rescheduled

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - The 19th annual "Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat” event has been rescheduled due to weather forecast. The original date of the event was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31, but has now been changed to take place on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The event will be held at Evans Towne Center Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is part of Kidsfest presented by Doctors Hospital of Georgia and REC TEC Grills. Attendees can enjoy circus-themed activities, live performances by circus performers, interactive learning stations for kids, and lots of candy for trick-or-treating!
The Kidsfest activities reserved for ticketed participants include: The Great Cape Station, Clown Around, Feed the Elephants, Fortune Telling, Learn to Juggle, Learn to Fly, Close-up Magic, Plate Spinning, Circus Puzzles, Skills Field, Airbrush Tattoos, and Elephant Toothpaste. To purchase tickets go here.
The schedule for the event is:
- 10 A.M. - Juggling Show
- 10:30 A.M. - Magic Show
- 11 A.M. - Hooping Show & Aerial Silks
- 11:30 A.M. - Fire Breathing
- Activity stations from 11 A.M.-2 P.M.
- 1 P.M. - Juggling Show
- 1:30 P.M. - Magic Show
- 2 P.M. - Hooping Show & Aerial Silks
- 2:30 P.M. - Fire Breathing
Attendees are asked to bring one canned food item to donate to Columbia County Cares Food Pantry.
