Three arrested after joint operation in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Three people have been arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, after a joint operation in Burke County led by the Department of Community Supervision. Law Enforcement Officers from the Augusta Circuit of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau Of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesboro Police Department, and the Augusta Circuit District Attorney’s Office worked together during this operation.
"DCS officers work tirelessly to protect our communities by ensuring those whom we supervise remain in compliance with the conditions of their supervision. We recognize this cannot be done alone and appreciate the support of our fellow partners in law enforcement,” said Brian Tukes, External Affairs Director, Georgia Department of Community Supervision.
STG Coordinator Paul Dupass and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Commanders selected 24 offenders for fourth amendment searches. These offenders had known gang violations, violent histories and significant narcotic histories in order to search due to 4th amendment waivers.
“Several individuals failed court ordered drug tests and others were in violation of living arrangements. The Department of Community Supervision will be following up regarding these individuals and take appropriate action as deemed necessary. Our road patrol deputies and Crime Suppression Teams will continue working with DCS in order to ensure compliance within our county,” stated Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.
The three arrested, charged accordingly, and being held in the Burke County Detention Center are:
- Gregore Gordon, 33 y/o of the 500 block of College Street, Waynesboro, Georgia was found to be in possession of approximately 30 oxycodone pills. The pills were packaged in a way that indicated they were for sale. They also found vacudm sealed bags and mason jars that smelled like green marijuana. He was also found to be in possession of a box of 9mm ammunition, and digital scales. He was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Schedule II Narcotic with Intent to Distribute within 1000 Feet of a School.
- Lacristifia Smith, 43 y/o of the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Keysville, Georgia. Smith had an outstanding probation warrant. She was found to be at her residence. Agents then searched the residence. They found 3 firearms. A rossi .357 pistol/. A .22 caliber rifle, and a .22 caliber pistol, and several rounds of ammunition for each gun Several bags of Suboxone pills. She was charged with possession of a firearm by a first offender, and possession of a schedule III narcotic with Intent to distribute. The ATF will be taking her case for possible Federal Prosecution.
- Dale Roberson, 61 y/o of the 700 block of Dowell Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Roberson was found to be in possession of several individual baggies of crack cocaine packaged for resale and several baggies of marijuana packaged for resale. A digital scale with a small amount of cocaine residue was also found. He was charged with Possession of cocaine with Intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute. Because of his criminal history, his case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s office for possible Federal prosecution.
