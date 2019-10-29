Three arrested after joint operation in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Three people have been arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, after a joint operation in Burke County led by the Department of Community Supervision. Law Enforcement Officers from the Augusta Circuit of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau Of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesboro Police Department, and the Augusta Circuit District Attorney’s Office worked together during this operation.