Student arrested after unloaded gun found at Langford Middle School

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A Richmond County student at Langford Middle was arrested after an unloaded gun was found in their bookbag.
According to a press release from the Richmond County School System, the 6th grade student allegedly showed the gun to their friends on Monday.
One of the student who saw the unloaded gun told their parent who then called the school Tuesday morning. After conducting a search of the student’s bookbag, the unloaded gun was found and administration quickly contacted the RCBOE police.
The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and disruption. The student has also been referred to the Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS).
