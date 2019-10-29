$82,000 raised to fight Alzheimer’s disease during “Walk to end Alzheimer’s”

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Alzheimer’s Association’s “Walk to end Alzheimer’s” brought in more than 600 residents of Augusta and surrounding areas on Saturday, Oct. 26. The walk raised more than $82,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We are grateful to the Augusta community for coming together to show their support of those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers”, added Linda Davidson, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “Because of the generosity from the community, we are one step closer to putting an end to this disease”.
This year’s top fundraising team was Freddie’s Friends. The team, named after Fredrica Clary, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in Sept. 2018, raised more than $6,400. Fredrica’s 1966 high school classmates made up the majority of the team.
“The outpouring of support and donations was overwhelming. We formed the team, Freddie’s Friends, and by the day of the walk had 25 team members”, added Catherine Clary, Freddie’s Friends team captain and caregiver to Fredrica Clary. “When people we hadn’t seen in years donated, I came to the realization that in some way, the influence Fredrica had on their lives was still remembered, even if it were twenty years later”, she added.
Augusta “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” will be throwing a “Wrap Up Celebration” on Nov. 18 at Carolina Ale House. Alzheimer’s Association will receive funds for the 2019 Augusta “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” until Dec. 13 at their local office or online until Dec. 31.
