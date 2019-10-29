Drivers deal with changing traffic pattern near Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -There is going to be a new traffic pattern near the Augusta Mall. The flow will feel very different to those who’ve driven around it during the summer and early fall months.
Two left turn lanes have been added to Wrightsboro Road. That’ll make it easy to get off and onto the Bobby Jones Expressway. Some of these changes will take time to get used to, but here are the main points you’ll need to remember.
Because Augusta is growing so much, more cars will need to use the roads. This project near the mall is the second of three completed on Wrightsboro Road alone. It’s all being done to reduce congestion. The hope is that will make it easier to get to and from work, even during rush hour.
“It's new, it's different,” said John Ussery, an Augusta traffic engineer. “Don't block the intersection don't turn left where you're not supposed to. It will have a learning curve like anything that's new. It'll take a while for people to get used to it but we really hope that people who drive through there on a regular basis will pick up on it pretty quick and as soon as you get a few people doing the right thing, most everyone else will follow.”
The new lanes extend into I-20. Drivers often will miss their turns and end up making a U-turn to get back on track. Police are also there to help direct traffic and hope the new route becomes second nature.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.