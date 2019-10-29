Double Duty: First Responder honored as fire chief, paramedic

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -Every day paramedics come across dire situations. They’re often life or death, or can feel that way. This first responder of the year is taking home the award for sustained excellence and a consistent approach day after day.
"As I'm getting older, I'm starting to slow down a little bit,” said Matt Mercer, the fire chief for Hephzibah and a paramedic for Gold Cross. “So, the inside is starting to become a little nicer to me. But I've been busy since nine years old."
Mercer is always on the move. He's been a firefighter since 1995, and a paramedic for Gold Cross for more than a decade.
"Just impressed me then, very patient, always willing to do whatever needs to be done for your patient and the community,” said Mike Wheeler, the assistant director of operations for Gold Star EMS.
His consistency and quality work are calling cards which have helped him emerge as a leader wherever he goes.
"Doesn't matter if Matt is working for Hephzibah Fire or for Gold Cross, he gets up, totally professional, he takes care of the community and he's always teaching,” said Wheeler.
But Mercer’s humility also stands out to those who nominated him.
“I'm thankful for being thought of in this way, but I'm also I'm not sure that I'm the one who needs the award,” said Mercer.
Every day presents a new challenge, and another opportunity to show grace to those who desperately need help.
“Every patient that I come across is another opportunity for me to treat someone the way I want to be treated,” said Mercer.
Mercer transitioned from volunteer to full-time firefighter in the late ‘90s.
