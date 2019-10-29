Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Plant Vogtle work together to promote safe driving on River Road

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 54 there are more than 1,000 crashes reported in the county so far this year. And nearly 200 of the crashes happened along River Rd. and on the property of Plant Vogtle.
Lt. Randall Norman with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says there have been eight fatal car crashes in the county so far this year and half of those happened on River Rd.
“Even with these numbers I still like to say our road ways are safe. We are proactively patrolling the area,” said Lt. Norman.
Lt. Norman believes the numbers are a wake up call to everyone. He says the car volume along River Rd. is extreme on a daily basis, with well over a thousand cars coming in and out of Plant Vogtle. While River Rd. is heavily used by Vogtle employees, residents who use the road carry responsibility too.
“Be mindful of other drivers leaving from Plant Vogtle, those who have been working long hours and some very fatigue,” said Lt. Norman.
Lt. Norman says The Burke County Sheriffs Office and Plant Vogtle work together. The Sheriff’s Traffic Division has held courses and programs promoting road safety at the plant. Plant Vogtle asked to be notified if an employee is stopped or involved in a serious violation.
“Plant Vogtle actually wants to know who these employees are and if it’s a reoccurring incident. Plant Vogtle steps in and speaks with them whether that’s providing them with some type of training on site at work when it comes to traffic safety,” explained Lt. Norman.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to heavily patrol the area and their goal is not to give out citations but to educate drivers on safe driving.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.