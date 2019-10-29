Authorities say, Richmond County inmate spit in deputy jailer’s face, attempting to spread HIV

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A former Richmond County inmate was charged with reckless conduct - HIV infected persons which is a felony after spitting in the face of another person.
According to the affidavit, on Oct. 28 Michael Viley who is knowingly HIV positive, spit in the face of an Augusta Richmond County Sheriff;s Deputy Jailer while being prepared to be transported to a court appearance. After a blood test conducted by LabCorp, Viley was made aware on April 17th, 2019 by a representative from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office that he was HIV positive.
FOX 54 reached out to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and was informed that Viley has been transferred to another prison.
