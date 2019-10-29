Army Corps of Engineers chooses rock weir option that will remove lock and dam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made its decision on the future of the fish passage at the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam. The Corps selected alternative 2-6d, a set of river-width weirs followed by the removal of the deteriorating lock and dam.
This alternative will lower the average height of the Savannah River two feet from current average conditions. The corps says multiple weirs will hold the water level above natural levels as well as allowing endangered fish, which includes shortnose sturgeon, to reach traditional spawning grounds.
Corps officials plan to hold a public engagement on November 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Boathouse Community Center, 101 Riverfront Drive, Augusta, Georgia, where the public can hear details about the decision.
Many people in the region have expressed the preference for a solution that keeps water levels identical to elevations observed on December16, 2016, the corps wrote in a statement. However, with the introduction of any fish passage the river-system physics do not allow for water levels identical to that day’s conditions. River conditions would change even with the original fish passage design from 2014, which retained the entire lock and dam, according to the report. The final report incorporates comments from the Independent External Peer Review (IEPR) and 461 public comments, along with the Corps’ responses.
