Richmond County man wanted for two counts of aggravated assault

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.
According to an incident report, Deputy Jeffrey Hodge was dispatched to a home on Granda Place in Hephzibah after a call came in about a gun shot wound victim. Deputy Hodge spoke with the victim who said her boyfriend, 36-year-old Brian Anthony Freeman, fired two rounds from a gun and one of them hit her in the leg. An eye witness was able to confirm the incident.
The victim was transported to AU Medical Center.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Freeman, contact Inv. Wes Ward at (706)-821-1453 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
