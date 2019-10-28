Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. recalls Xanax product

(WFXG) - Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have issued a recall for Alprazolam Tablets, USP C-IV 0.5 mg, to the consumer/user level.
The recall is due to a potential presence of a foreign substance. The Alprazolam Tablets, USP C-IV 0.5 mg are packaged in bottles of 500. The affected batch was distributed between July 2019 and August 2019.
Consumers with questions can contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800.796.9526 or customer.service@mylan.com, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are told to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they’ve experienced any problems that may be related to the recalled product.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.