McDuffie County Schools see countywide increase in CCRPI scores

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The McDuffie County School System saw a countywide increase in College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores this year.
The scores are based on a complex calculation of 5 components such as: Content Mastery, Progress, Closing Gaps, Readiness, and Graduation Rate. The school system improved their CCRPI scores for all 6 schools (Dearing Elementary, Maxwell Elementary, Thomson Elementary, R.L. Norris Elementary, Thomson - McDuffie Middle School, and Thomson High School) by a total of 72.6 points in 2019.
McDuffie County Schools attributes this significant increase to the district-wide commitment toward ensuring all graduates are prepared for college, career and life.
Here are a list of countywide initiatives that the school system attributes for the increase:
- Specialized reading and math support classes
- Ongoing formative assessments to identify areas for re-teaching or acceleration
- Offering high school courses to middle school pupils in English language arts, math, science, social studies, fine arts, and Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE)
- Expanded dual enrollment and Advanced Placement opportunities
- Growing work-based learning partnerships, including the Jumpstart apprenticeship program, with area industries and local businesses
- New CTAE career pathways, including drafting and design, early childhood education, computer science, cybersecurity, and welding
- Development of Individual Graduation Plans, updated annually in grades 8-12 with the student’s assigned guidance counselor
- High school credit recovery options through the McDuffie Achievement Center and Thomson High School summer and evening school programs
- Embedded credit repair opportunities to demonstrate mastery of individual concepts while a course is still in session
- Addition of the REACH Scholarship Program with mentors and academic coaches for recipients
The McDuffie County School System plans to expand its credit recovery and high school credit opportunities to middle school students in grades 6-8. In credit recovery courses, students will be offered computerized courses, with support from teacher facilitators, after school four nights per week in order to progress toward grade level status in the fall of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.