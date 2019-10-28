Kicking Off the Week with Sunshine

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Fair and pleasant weather will kick off the workweek. Daytime highs will be above-normal in the low-80s around the CSRA. Clouds will increase overnight with a slim risk for an isolated shower by dawn. Low temperatures will be mild in the low-60s. Light rain will scatter into the area by mid-morning tomorrow. Heavier and more widespread rain arrives during the afternoon and will continue into the overnight. Unsettled weather and overcast skies will stick around through Thursday. Start prepping the kids for the idea they may need to put on a raincoat and boots along with their Halloween costumes. Temperatures will spike to the mid-80s Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The frontal passage will bring much cooler air and sunshine to the CSRA to close out the week and start the weekend. High temperatures tumble to the mid-60s.