Kennedy Dr. murder suspect denies killing blind 82-year-old woman

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In the early morning hours of Oct. 15th, 82-year-old Elizabeth Thompson was shot and killed inside her own home on Kennedy Dr. Twenty-two-year-old Andrew Dawson is accused of pulling the trigger during a burglary.
An arrest warrant states the blind, elderly woman was shot in the chest with an unknown firearm around 6:45 a.m. The warrant goes on to say Dawson stole an Xbox and an Xbox mini card worth $550. Dawson appeared in court for the first time Monday, Oct. 28, one week after Thompson’s funeral. He is charged with murder, first degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The murder charge is not bond-able in magistrate court, so the judge didn’t have authority to grant it. When asked if he understood, Dawson said, “Yes sir, but I ain’t do none of that, though sir.”
The judge told him he'd have to file a bond motion in the appropriate court and advised he get a lawyer.
“I got a lawyer but I don’t know, I don’t know....," Dawson responded.
His family hired an attorney. For now, Dawson will remain in jail until a future court date.
Thompson’s death is one of 29 homicides in Richmond County this year. “The homicide death of an 82-year-old, which again, is one of the most heinous crimes in our community. We are talking about teenage to early 20′s that are committing, I would say 75-90% of these gun-related crimes,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.
Sheriff Roundtree has refocused specialized teams to tackle gun violence. He says the sheriff’s department is about 90% staffed and data-driven policing will pick up where there may be a shortage in deputies. He expects to add about 20 deputies by the end of this year.
